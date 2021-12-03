This Saturday, the Michigan football team has a special plan in place to pay tribute to the Oxford High School shooting victims.

Oxford High School, located about 30 miles from Detroit, students Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling lost their lives in an unspeakable school shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Seven others were injured in the attack.

No. 2 Michigan will pay tribute to the four students who lost their lives, the others that were injured and the entire Oxford community this Saturday when it battles No. 13 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship.

The Wolverines will wear a special patch meant to “honor all victims, survivors, and community members” on Saturday.

“Our uniforms will feature a special logo during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game,” Michigan announced. “The shape is of Oxford’s ‘Block O’, meant to honor all victims, survivors, and community members.

“The ‘TM’ and ’42’ pay tribute to football player Tate Myre. Tate, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling, whose lives were senselessly lost earlier this week, are represented by four blue hearts.

“We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities.”

Take a look.

We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities. #OxfordStrong is #MichiganStrong pic.twitter.com/H7IoGtU7MI — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 3, 2021

This is incredibly special touch by Michigan, which is playing for so much more than a Big Ten title.

The No. 2 Wolverines battle the No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

You can catch the game on FOX.