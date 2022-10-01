Look: Michigan Not Happy With Its Locker Room At Iowa

The visiting team's locker room at Kinnick Stadium is old-fashioned to say the least.

With kickoff just around the corner, a brief clip of Michigan's locker room for this Saturday's game against Iowa is going viral.

Jon Jansen shared a video of it on Twitter with the caption: "Nauseating locker room."

Michigan's locker room looks very bland. The lockers appear to be very old and pink.

Fans of the Wolverines wasted no time sharing their thoughts on the team's locker room.

"Good. I’m glad they left it pink. Own it," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "This right here should be motivation enough."

"Painting their visitors' locker room pink is one of those sexist, stupid and inhospitable things that should be an embarrassment," a third fan tweeted.

Michigan and Iowa will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on FOX. Betting odds have the Wolverines listed as double-digit favorites over the Hawkeyes.