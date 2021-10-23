Look: Michigan Players Hauls In Ridiculous Interception

Michigan is the No. 6 team in all of college football, and it’s defense is one of the biggest reasons why.

The Wolverines moved to 7-0 with a big-time win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor.

Michigan defensive back DJ Turner made the play of the game when, in the second half, he picked off a pass by Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski. He did it in pretty spectacular fashion, too. Turner batted a pass up and away from the Wildcats receiver before tipping it again to himself for the pick.

Take a look.

THAT was one of the coolest interceptions I’ve seen in a minute pic.twitter.com/2OpkVkEMGm — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) October 23, 2021

That’s about as good as it gets. The Michigan defense is playing lights out so far this season.

Something feels different about this year’s Michigan team. Even Jim Harbaugh realizes there’s something special about the 2021 Wolverines.

“This (Michigan) group is different,” Harbaugh said after beating Wisconsin earlier this season. “They don’t flinch.” Jim Harbaugh: “This (Michigan) group is different. They don’t flinch.” pic.twitter.com/PXJNj7npOW — Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) October 2, 2021

Looking ahead, the schedule gets tough for the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan still has to play Michigan State (in East Lansing), Indiana, Penn State (at State College), Maryland (at College Park) and Ohio State in Ann Arbor.

Fans have grown accustomed to strong starts with Jim Harbaugh at the helm. They have to finish now. A win over Michigan State in East Lansing next weekend would prove massive for this team’s aspirations.

No. 6 Michigan takes on No. 9 Michigan State next Saturday, Oct. 30 at noon ET.