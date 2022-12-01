Look: Michigan Quarterback's T-Shirt Is Going Viral Today

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines in action against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy earned some style points on Wednesday because of the shirt he wore for his press conference.

McCarthy, who is coming off a monster performance against Ohio State, wore a Chicago Bulls shirt from the 1996 NBA Finals. The shirt says, "The Best. Ever. Anywhere."

Wolverines fans believe this shirt from McCarthy is his way of hinting at what's to come this Saturday.

If Michigan defeats Purdue in the Big Ten Championship, that would mark the second year in a row that Jim Harbaugh's squad brings the conference title back to Ann Arbor.

Oddsmakers have Michigan listed as a massive favorite over Purdue. That's understandable considering the Wolverines are undefeated.

Purdue has an explosive passing game that's capable of putting up points, make no mistake about it. However, most teams have failed to keep up with Michigan's dynamic offense.

Not only can Michigan air it out with McCarthy under center, it can dominate its opponents with its rushing attack.