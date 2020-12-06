Look: Michigan Recruit Sends Clear Message About Jim Harbaugh

Many Michigan football fans have lost faith in head coach Jim Harbaugh, but at least one of the Wolverines’ incoming recruits is holding the line.

Andrel Anthony Jr., a three-star wide receiver prospect out of East Lansing, has been committed to Michigan since late July. He’s set to sign with the Wolverines soon.

This morning, as more rumors emerged that Harbaugh is eyeing a return to the NFL, Anthony tweeted a message of support for the coach.

“In Harbaugh we trust,” he wrote.

To say this season has been a disaster for Jim Harbaugh and the Maize and Blue would be putting it mildly. Michigan is 2-4 and had to cancel its game against Maryland on Saturday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

There’s no guarantee the Wolverines will be able to play against rival Ohio State this coming weekend, which would leave the Buckeyes one game short of the requirement to play in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The powers that be may alter the rules to include OSU, but not being able to play would be an embarrassing moment for Michigan.

The one major bright side for Harbaugh is his current recruiting class, which is ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten (behind Ohio State) and No. 9 nationally.