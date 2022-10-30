Look: Michigan Star Has 3-Word Message For Michigan State

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 29: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball while avoiding tackles by Jacoby Windmon #4 and Angelo Grose #15 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of a college football game at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan running back Blake Corum had a blunt message for Michigan State players following last night's game.

Members of the Spartans and Wolverines had a postgame incident in the tunnel, after which Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said his players were "assaulted" by their opponents.

On Twitter after the fight, Corum called the actions of the Michigan State players a "straight sucka move."

This morning, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said his program will assist in the investigation of what took place after the game last night.

"In complete cooperation with law enforcement, the Big Ten Conference and MSU and UM leadership, we will evaluate the events in Ann Arbor and take swift and appropriate action," Tucker tweeted.

Corum, who has been the fulcrum of the Michigan offense this season, had another outstanding game on Saturday, rushing for 177 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries.

The Wolverines are now 8-0 heading into Saturday's game at Rutgers.