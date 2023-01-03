Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 30: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts during the first half against the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program.

In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals.

"Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm sorry, they're just scumbags," Dickinson said.

Dickinson also made it clear that he knows the Badger players feel the same way about him and Michigan.

"The feeling could not be any more mutual," he said.

Michigan and Wisconsin have had multiple heated battles recently, including last year's meeting in Madison that included a confrontation between Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard and his Badgers counterpart Greg Gard.

The two teams meet twice this season, but not until next month. Michigan plays at Wisconsin on Valentine's Day and the Badgers visit Ann Arbor on February 26.