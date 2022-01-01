Look: Michigan Star Sends Clear Message To Fans After Playoff Loss

In the Orange Bowl on Friday night, the Georgia Bulldogs put together a dominant performance against the Michigan Wolverines en route to a 34-11 win.

In doing so, the Bulldogs punched their ticket to the national title game where they’ll face off against a familiar foe. For Michigan, meanwhile, the Wolverines will have to reflect on what was a stellar season.

Following the tough loss, one Michigan star had a clear message for fans. Running back Blake Corum walked off the field on Friday night with a six-word message for fans.

“I promise you, we’ll be back,” he said about a return to the College Football Playoff.

"I promise you, we'll be back."

Head coach Jim Harbaugh made a point to congratulate Georgia on a tremendous performance on Friday night.

“Congratulations to Georgia,” he said. “They played a heck of a game in all phases. I loved the way our guys fought. It wasn’t our best, but certainly, it was theirs (Georgia’s). They played extremely well.”

Fans love to make fun of Jim Harbaugh, but he had a classy message for the Bulldogs after their big win.

Now he and the Wolverines will have to sit back and watch as Georgia and Alabama face off in the national title game – again.