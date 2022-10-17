Look: Michigan State Deletes Attempted Troll Of Michigan

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Hassan Haskins #25 of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by Quavaris Crouch #6 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Spartan Stadium on October 30, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan State didn't start this week off on the right foot.

Earlier today, Michigan State football's official Twitter account teased next week's primetime rivalry game against Michigan by sharing a graphic of an upside-down Michigan logo, with the 'M' looking like a 'W'.

A short time later, the tweet was deleted, presumably because people ragged on the Spartans for appearing to give Michigan a win with the 'W'.

We'll never get official confirmation that that was the reason why the graphic was removed, but it seems quite likely that was the case.

For now, Michigan State still has bragging rights over its in-state rivals, having won the last two meetings over the Wolverines. Last year's Spartan win in East Lansing was the only blemish on Michigan's regular season resume.

Michigan State and Michigan are both off this weekend. They will face off in Ann Arbor at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 29.