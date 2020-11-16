Look: Newspaper Publishes A 6-Word Michigan Football Column

Any Michigan fan could write a novel about all the things going wrong with their football program right now.

Sports columnist Jason Gay had a different approach, though. Following the Wolverines’ blowout loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, the Wall Street Journal published a hilarious but telling piece from Gay.

The headline: “Wisconsin Crushes Michigan 49-11.”

The column in its entirety: “Really, what is there to say?”

I appreciate the @WSJ publishing my Wisconsin-Michigan column today in its entirety. pic.twitter.com/jrpmmaCgBN — Jason Gay (@jasongay) November 16, 2020

Columns are usually a safe space for sports writers to spew their long-winded opinions and grievances. This piece set aside the typical ramblings of a sports columnist and made way for a striking six-word message.

This brevity speaks volumes.

It’s just been that kind of season for Michigan. The Wolverines have now dropped three straight games, starting with a devastating upset loss to Michigan State in Week 2.

The Badgers completely dominated the Saturday matchup between these two Big Ten schools. At halftime, the score was already 28-0 in favor of Wisconsin. The outcome of this routing was never in question.

With a 1-3 start to the year, many Michigan fans are beginning to call for Jim Harbaugh’s job. If he isn’t fired before the season’s end, it’s looking very unlikely that the former Wolverine QB will return next year.

Michigan will look to end their losing skid against Rutgers on Saturday.