Look: NFL Owner Has Message For Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh captured his first Big Ten championship over the weekend as his Michigan Wolverines rolled over the Iowa Hawkeyes in Indianapolis. The 42-3 victory not only locked up a conference title for the program, but also clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Michigan’s win on Saturday was so dominant that it caught the attention of the owner of the host city’s NFL team.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay congratulated Harbaugh, who played for the organization from 1994-97, and a number of other Wolverines assistants on social media for their win in the Big Ten Championship this weekend.

“A big congrats to Colts alums (and U. of Michigan coaches) Mike Hart, Kyle DeVan and “Captain Comeback” Jim Harbaugh on their big victory here at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night! We might see them again here on Jan. 10…” Irsay wrote on Twitter Monday morning.

A big congrats to Colts alums (and U. of Michigan coaches) Mike Hart, Kyle DeVan and "Captain Comeback" Jim Harbaugh on their big victory here @LucasOilStadium on Saturday night! We might see them again here on Jan. 10… 👍🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) December 6, 2021

Irsay also alluded to the possibility that Michigan might be back in Lucas Oil Stadium for the national title game in January. The Wolverines, who claimed the No. 2 seed in the final College Football Playoff rankings would certainly have a strong chance to so, which might give the Colts owner a chance see them play in person.

First, Michigan will need to get through No. 3 Georgia. Despite a crushing loss to the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs were widely regarded as the best team in the country for most of the year. A stifling defense and a strong run game could give the Wolverines some problems and keep them out of the championship bout.

Michigan will take on Georgia in the Cotton Bowl in a few weeks time. The CFP semifinal matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve.