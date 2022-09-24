Look: Officials Appear To Botch Pivotal Call During Michigan-Maryland Game

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines leads the team onto the field to play the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Home field advantage has a whole new meaning for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday afternoon.

Officials completely botched a crucial interception call during the Michigan vs. Maryland game this Saturday afternoon.

Michigan picked off Taulia Tagovailoa in the second quarter. However, upon second review it was clearly an incomplete pass.

Unfortunately, officials didn't even take it to replay review and the Wolverines got the ball.

"'I think I would've reversed this to incomplete.' @MikePereira shares his analysis of the Michigan interception ruling," said FOX College Football.

A horrendous non-call in a critical moment. This could come back to haunt the Terrapins.

Michigan leads Maryland 24-13 early in the fourth quarter. Catch the rest of the action on FOX.