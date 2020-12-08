Look: Ohio State Staffer Reacts To Michigan Game News

The biggest news in college football right now involves the cancellation of this weekend’s annual rivalry game between Ohio State and Michigan.

Michigan announced the unfortunate news a short time ago. The Wolverines did not play against Maryland last weekend due to COVID-19 cases and reportedly would not have had enough players available to face Ohio State this week.

“This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making,” Michigan said in a statement.

Shortly after the official announcement, Ohio State Associate AD of Player Personnel Mark Pantoni shared a pretty appropriate reaction on Twitter.

With Michigan-Ohio State officially off the table, all eyes turn to the Big Ten. Will the conference change its minimum game threshold (six games) to allow the 5-0 Buckeyes to make the conference title game?

Or, will the league find another opponent for Ohio State for this weekend? These are the questions that must be answered.

Stay tuned.