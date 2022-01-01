Look: Pregame Video Of Jim Harbaugh Is Going Viral

The day Michigan Wolverines fan have waited weeks for is finally here as the team faces off against Georgia in the Orange Bowl

Of course, it wouldn’t be game day for Michigan without head coach Jim Harbaugh making headlines for some reason or another. Before the game kicked off, Harbaugh’s pregame outfit was going viral.

He was in his usual khaki pants, but with some special footwear. The head coach was rocking cleats as he strutted across the field before the game kicked off.

Fans, of course, thought that was odd. And yet, that wasn’t the only interesting thing Harbaugh did before the game started. He was also out on the field catching passes with receiving gloves on.

Check it out.

Harbaugh was clearly amped up and ready to coach in his first ever College Football Playoff game. He and the Wolverines entered Friday night’s game as the underdogs.

Georgia was a 7.5-point favorite before kickoff. The Bulldogs showed why early on with a stellar drive to open the game to take a 7-0 lead.