Look: Sad Michigan Football Fan Is Going Viral Tonight

It has not been a fun night for Michigan fans, especially the ones who traveled to Miami to watch their team in the Orange Bowl.

The Wolverines came into tonight rolling, winners of five straight, including a victory over Ohio State and a beatdown of Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. However, they’ve been outclassed by Georgia tonight.

At halftime, the Bulldogs lead 27-3. They are 30 minutes away from reaching the national title game for the second time in the College Football Playoff era.

After Georgia scored to go up four scores, ESPN’s camera focused on a particularly forlorn Michigan fan doing his best “Surrender Cobra” in the crowd. The poor young man is going viral.

Hey, it could be worse. At least he gets to spend New Year’s Eve in Miami.

In all seriousness though, Michigan is really freakin’ good this year. They are just running into the buzz saw that is a motivated Georgia team that was ranked No. 1 in the country virtually all season until losing to Alabama in the SEC title game.

The Bulldogs are two quarters away from locking in a rematch with the Crimson Tide in Indianapolis 10 days from now.