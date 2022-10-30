Look: Second Video Emerges From Michigan, Michigan State Fight

A second video has emerged of the Michigan and Michigan State postgame tunnel incident.

Following the Wolverines' 29-7 win over the Spartans, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said two of his players were "assaulted" by their Michigan State counterparts.

In the new video, you can see one of the Wolverines getting hit by MSU players, and it appears that one used a helmet as a weapon.

The first video that had been circulating shows a handful of MSU players roughing up Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows.

An investigation into the altercation is underway, according to University of Michigan Deputy Chief of Police Melissa Overton.

"Situations like these, and the safety of the community, are taken very seriously," Overton said.

The Michigan and Michigan State programs, as well as the Big Ten Conference, are all said to be cooperating in the investigation.