Look: Urban Meyer's Michigan Prediction Was Very Wrong

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Before last Saturday's Penn-State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Urban Meyer shared some thoughts on how the Nittany Lions might handle the Wolverines' potent rushing attack.

Meyer, who knows both programs well, said there was "no doubt" Penn State would be able to limit Michigan on the ground. That prediction did not age well.

Instead, the Wolverines wound up running for 418 yards and four touchdowns on 55 carries. Running backs Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum each topped 150 rushing yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy also contributed 57 yards on the ground, with freshman backup C.J. Stokes gaining the final 22 on four carries.

Meyer has been complimentary of the Wolverines in the past, saying back in September that Michigan has one of the best fan bases in the nation.

Nevertheless, Maize and Blue supporters have to be enjoying seeing Meyer's words come back to bite him here.