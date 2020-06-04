LSU, Michigan Have Reportedly Discussed Non-Conference Game

LSU vs. Michigan. The SEC vs. the Big Ten. Ed Orgeron vs. Jim Harbaugh. Who wouldn’t want to see the Tigers and Wolverines battle it out in a future non-conference contest? The two programs are reportedly having discussions centered around a future non-conference game.

Per reports, Michigan leadership initiated the discussions to gauge interest from LSU. The Tigers have since engaged in discussions with the Big Ten powerhouse. For now, those discussions remain in the preliminary stage.

It’s also unclear if this would translate to a one-game or home-and-home series. If it is just a one-game series, it’d likely be a neutral-site contest.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward revealed on Thursday that he wants to see an LSU-Michigan series happen, per Brody Miller of The Athletic. If scheduled, this would be one of the most massive non-conference games of the future.

Scott Woodward also says #LSU has talked with Michigan about playing in the future, and he wants it to happen. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) June 4, 2020

It looks like we could see the Tigers and Wolverines eventually battle it out on the football field. But it likely wouldn’t take place until 2024. Michigan has a full non-conference slate through 2022 while the Tigers are fully scheduled in 2023. Unless the two programs cancel one non-conference contest prior to 2024, it looks like the game will take place during the 2024 season.

It’s not too often we see Big Ten and SEC powers face each other. Michigan has started to schedule big-time non-conference contests in recent years, though.

It appears LSU vs. Michigan could be happening in the next few years.