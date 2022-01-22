Report: 1 NFL Coach Has Interest In Michigan Job If Jim Harbaugh Leaves

At this time, there’s no indication Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan. If he does move on from the program this offseason, he could be replaced by an NFL head coach.

According to CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora, several current NFL coaches would have their eye on the Michigan job if Harbaugh leaves for the pros.

La Canfora mentioned one head coach in particular for the Michigan job. He said Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be at the top of that list.

Rhule, who coached at Baylor and Temple, had a lot of success at the collegiate level. That being said, his tenure in Carolina is not off to a great start.

Additionally, La Canfora mentioned that Rhule kept a close eye on the Penn State situation this past season. If James Franklin left for another program, Rhule may have pursued the Penn State job.

From the report, via CBS Sports:

Rhule was keeping a close eye on the Penn State situation, sources said, where James Franklin ultimately landed a big extension, and may have pursued the LSU opening as well had they been more interested in him. With Rhule facing a pivotal third year in Carolina, with an expectation for much better results, a big-time college job opening up would draw attention.

It’s been reported that Harbaugh is working on a contract extension with Michigan. However, that hasn’t stopped rumors from spreading.

Over the past week, Harbaugh has been linked to the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders. While it’s possible he could return to the NFL, it’s far from a lock.