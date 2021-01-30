Mel Kiper Jr. Names 1 Player Rising Up Draft Boards

Every year, the Senior Bowl provides NFL Draft prospects the chance to boost their stock. Several players took advantage of that golden opportunity this week in Mobile, Alabama, but there’s one in particular that stands out from the rest of the pack.

During this Saturday morning’s edition of SportsCenter, Mel Kiper Jr. shared his thoughts on which prospects are rising up draft boards this week.

A lot of the praise this week went to Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, and rightfully so, but Kiper used his time on air to highlight Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins.

The Wolverines didn’t have Collins for the 2020 season since he opted out. However, the shifty wideout proved at the Senior Bowl that he hasn’t missed a beat on the field.

Kiper believes Collins has played his way into being a Day 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Nico Collins, wide receiver, Michigan — opted out, 6-4 and a quarter, 215 pounds, led the Big Ten with a 19.7-yard average per catch,” Kiper said, via Saturday Tradition. “He has that power-forward mentality. I think Nico Collins could be a second-round draft choice come late April.”

Former NFL scout Bucky Brooks was also impressed by Collins’ performance this week.

“What I like about Nico is he is an outstanding 50-50 ball winner,” Brooks said, via 247Sports. “If it is a jump ball or contested catch, he comes down with it. We have seen flashes of that and we have seen him use his size.”

Collins had 37 receptions for 729 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season at Michigan. He’ll try to make a similar impact at the pro level.