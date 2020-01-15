Michigan DL Michael Dwumfour Announces Transfer Decision

Once a heavily-recruiting defensive tackle, Michigan’s Michael Dwumfour had only a limited impact on the field in four years at Ann Arbor. He eligible for a fifth year of football as a graduate student, though, and has made his decision whether to stay or to transfer.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Dwumfour announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal as a grad transfer. He thanked the school and the coaching staff for helping him to develop.

My time here at Michigan has come to an end… I would like to thank Coach Harbaugh, Coach Browns, Coach Nua, Coach Herb and staff and the athletic training staff for all they’ve done for me. With that being said I have entered the transfer portal and will be a grad transfer. God Bless

In four years at Michigan, Dwumfour recorded 33 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and an interception.

While the loss of Dwumfour may be a blow to Michigan’s defensive line depth, they have some veteran players to spare. 247Sports noted that redshirt senior Carlo Kemp will likely be receiving a sixth year of eligibility.

As for Dwumfour’s potential destinations, there are plenty of promising locations that gave him scholarship offers coming out of high school in 2016. Penn State, Iowa, Temple, West Virginia and Rutgers were just a few of the schools that once recruited him.

Where will Michael Dwumfour play in 2020? And who will replace him on the Michigan depth chart?