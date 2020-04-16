Michigan 4-Star David DeJulius Announces Transfer Destination

Former Michigan point guard David DeJulius has made up his mind in regards to his transfer decision.

DeJulius joined the Wolverines as part of the 2018 recruiting class. The 4-star guard ranked as the No. 19 PG and 107th overall prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The 6-footer played in 56 games for Michigan over the past two years. Last season, DeJulius averaged 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Wolverines, appearing in 31 contests.

Now, the former 4-star point guard is moving on from Ann Arbor. DeJulius has announced he’ll be transferring to Cincinnati, per his Twitter page:

DeJulius’ transfer decision came quickly, as he entered his name in the transfer portal just a week ago. He’ll have to sit out the 2020-21 season at Cincinnati, but will have two years of eligibility remaining starting in the 2021 season.

Michigan has taken a few hits the past few days, as DeJulius is one of two players transferring from the program this off-season. Juwan Howard and the Wolverines have also lost commitments from two 5-star prospects in the past week.

Michigan will have to rely on its underclassmen next season. The Wolverines may also have to look at the transfer market to add some depth.