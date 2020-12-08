Michigan 5-Star QB Recruit Makes Commitment Status Very Clear

On Tuesday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines football program announced some frustrating news.

Michigan announced the cancellation of “The Game” against Ohio State this weekend. The news comes as the Wolverines are dealing with a significant COVID-19 outbreak.

That’s just the latest in a long line of bad news for the Wolverines this season. It’s been a rough 2020 for Michigan, which sits at 2-4 on the year.

There is some good news out there, though. Earlier in the week, Michigan’s top commit made it clear he’s not leaving the Michigan program any time soon.

Five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy took to Twitter with a message for Wolverines fans. “Been 2 years, finally about to make this s*** official,” he said while attaching the Michigan football program’s Twitter account.

McCarthy is one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 22 overall recruit, No. 2 pro-style quarterback recruit and No. 7 player from the state of Illinois in the entire class.

In a sea of terrible news the Wolverines program has received in recent weeks, it’s a rare win for Jim Harbaugh and company. The head coach has struggled to find an elite quarterback capable of leading the Wolverines.

Perhaps McCarthy’s commitment to the Michigan football program will change that.