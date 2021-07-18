Look: Michigan 5-Star Quarterback Has Message For Fans

College athletes everywhere have rapidly begun to ink endorsement deals after the NCAA Division I Council approved a change to allow student-athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness earlier this month. In just 17 days, contracts have been signed everywhere, making for a significant change to the way that the NCAA operates.

Incoming Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy can now be added to that group of athletes.

The five-star prospect and Illinois native took to Twitter on Saturday to encourage Wolverines fans to purchase a customized and officially licensed Michigan football jersey with his name name and No. 9 on the back. He joins a group of other Michigan players who will do the same.

“Anyone want a #9?” McCarthy asked on Twitter.

McCarthy is poised to compete for the Michigan starting job right away as he became the highest-ranked quarterback that Jim Harbaugh has recruited to come to Ann Arbor. He ended the 2021 recruiting cycle as the second-ranked pro-style passer in the class, according to 247Sports.

McCarthy maintained his commitment to Michigan despite the team’s struggles in 2020. Throughout the process, he’s remained loyal to the Wolverines, which bodes well for his future with the program.

“First visit I took here was one of those gut feelings, those instinctual feelings that you’re just like, ‘yup, this it.’ And that’s what I tell all of these guys,” McCarthy told The Michigan Insider in November, per 247Sports. “I’m unbiased with them at the end of the day – because I’m not a salesman. I’m talking to you because I want you to be my brother for the next four years. So, I’m not going to be selling you some BS about, ‘you’re going to be playing right away, all this.’ No, we’re going to work together. We’re going to bust our ass. And we’re going to win some games. That’s it. And we’re going win a championship.”

College football fans may get to see McCarthy in action at Michigan later this fall.