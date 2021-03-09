Michigan Athletic Director Explains His Mindset With Jim Harbaugh

After some uncertainty about his status, Michigan inked head football coach Jim Harbaugh to a contract extension this offseason.

There’s no doubt that Harbaugh has provided both success and frustration thus far at his alma mater. But since he’s now locked in for at least the next few seasons, it’s time to look ahead.

This afternoon, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel spoke with reporters about Harbaugh’s future. Manuel did not hire Harbaugh back in December 2014, but took over the reigns of the department in 2016 and has worked with the khaki-favoring coach since.

Manuel tried to convey a balance between being patient and committed to Harbaugh with an intense desire to win more than the program has of late.

#Michigan AD Warde Manuel says he will be patient with coach Jim Harbaugh, given the contract, but adds, "We want to win. … I want him to move forward and build this and continue to drive us to have success in football." Adds that this is "not a short-term play for me." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) March 9, 2021

The 2020 season was the most disappointing one of Harbaugh’s tenure in Ann Arbor. After an impressive opening win at Minnesota, the team went into a tailspin.

Michigan finished 2-4 on the year and had its final three games canceled due to COVID-19. The Wolverines were unable to play rival Ohio State, saving Harbaugh from a sixth-straight loss to the Buckeyes.

The early returns seem to indicate Manuel and the Michigan players are supportive of Harbaugh. We’ll see how things move along this spring and into the summer and fall.