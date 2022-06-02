Michigan Makes Notable Coaching Addition: Fans React

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines leads the team onto the field to play the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A familiar face is returning to Ann Arbor for the 2022 season. The Michigan Wolverines have hired longtime running backs coach Fred Jackson.

Jackson, 71, was first hired at Michigan in 1992. He served multiple roles on the staff throughout his tenure. It wasn't until 2015 when he left to become the dean of students at Ypsilanti High.

Fast forward to 2022, and Jackson is back at Michigan. He'll be an offensive analyst for this year's squad.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh told The Detroit News that he's "fired up" to have Jackson on the staff.

The fan base in Ann Arbor made it abundantly clear that it's thrilled Jackson is back in the fold.

Jackson joins a staff that features a ton of coaches with strong ties to the program, such as Mike Elston, Ron Bellamy, Mike Hart, Grant Newsome and Denard Robinson.

After making the College Football Playoff last season, the Wolverines are hopeful they can take that next step this fall.