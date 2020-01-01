Michigan Player Not Happy With Alabama’s Last Touchdown

Michigan’s Quinn Nordin hit a bomb of a 57-yard field goal to end the first half of today’s Citrus Bowl, putting the Wolverines in the lead against Alabama. At the half, the score was 16-14.

What looked like a potential signature win for Jim Harbaugh wound up as a blowout loss. Alabama outscored Michigan 21-0 in the second half to avoid the upset.

‘Bama never took its foot off the gas, either. After intercepting Shea Patterson up 28-16, Mac Jones, Najee Harris and company march 75 yards down the field in 12 plays. Harris punched it in from two yards out to make it 35-16. Saban could have called for the team to take a knee and end the game. Instead, he wanted the final touchdown.

On the ensuing possession, Josh Jobe intercepted Patterson in the end zone on the final play of the game.

After the game, sophomore linebacker Cameron McGrone wasn’t a huge fan of Alabama’s final touchdown, calling it a “smack in the face.”

Of course, the answer that most would give McGrone there is that if Michigan didn’t like it, they should have stopped Alabama. In the second half, there wasn’t much of that, as the Tide scored touchdowns on three of their six possessions.

Harris ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while Mac Jones, filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa, looked great against a tough Michigan defense, completing 16-of-25 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns.

With the loss, Michigan is now 1-4 in bowl games under Jim Harbaugh, with four straight losses.

