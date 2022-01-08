The Spun

Michigan Announces Decision On Game vs. Michigan State

Michigan basketball big man Hunter Dickinson claps during a game against UCLA.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 30: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts during the first half against the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Michigan and Michigan State were supposed to square off this Saturday in what would’ve been an intriguing Big Ten matchup. Unfortunately, this game has been officially postponed.

On Saturday morning, Michigan announced that its showdown with Michigan State was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Saturday’s Michigan men’s basketball game with Michigan State has been postponed due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the U-M program,” the Wolverines announced. “The schools will coordinate with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game.”

After undergoing their latest round of medical testing on Friday night, the Wolverines fell below the Big Ten’s roster minimum.

Michigan’s ticket office will soon come up with a solution for fans who were supposed to attend this game.

Next up on the schedule for Michigan is a matchup against Purdue. That game isn’t currently in jeopardy, but that could change depending on the team’s COVID-19 situation.

This season has been awfully disappointing for the Wolverines thus far, but a win over the Boilermakers on Tuesday would certainly change the team’s trajectory.

Michigan should have an update on its health situation in the coming days.

