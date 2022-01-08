Michigan Announces Decision On Game vs. Michigan State

Michigan and Michigan State were supposed to square off this Saturday in what would’ve been an intriguing Big Ten matchup. Unfortunately, this game has been officially postponed.

On Saturday morning, Michigan announced that its showdown with Michigan State was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Saturday’s Michigan men’s basketball game with Michigan State has been postponed due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the U-M program,” the Wolverines announced. “The schools will coordinate with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game.”

After undergoing their latest round of medical testing on Friday night, the Wolverines fell below the Big Ten’s roster minimum.

Michigan’s ticket office will soon come up with a solution for fans who were supposed to attend this game.

Next up on the schedule for Michigan is a matchup against Purdue. That game isn’t currently in jeopardy, but that could change depending on the team’s COVID-19 situation.

This season has been awfully disappointing for the Wolverines thus far, but a win over the Boilermakers on Tuesday would certainly change the team’s trajectory.

Michigan should have an update on its health situation in the coming days.