Michigan Announces Major News For Season Ticket Holders

The University of Michigan has been a little inconsistent with its stance on playing football in front of fans during the pandemic.

But the latest info Michigan released to season ticket holders seems to suggest that they’re getting close to a decision. In an official announcement, Michigan indicated that everything is up in the air and that fan attendance is not assured.

The school announced that there will be no season tickets sold for the 2020 season. All tickets will be sold on an individual basis – if at all. But the most telling statement was their confirming a lack of a decision about playing with fans in attendance.

“Details regarding a potential individual game sale will be communicated once a decision on playing with or without fans is finalized,” the school said. That doesn’t bode too well as rapidly approach August.

Wow. Michigan just put out the following info and said this is the ticketing policy "if" Michigan is able to have a 2020 football season: https://t.co/FBmYrPl9Wx pic.twitter.com/UPTFeLw5Aq — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 15, 2020

The state of Michigan has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. To date there have been over 78,000 confirmed cases and over 6,000 lives lost to the dangerous illness.

Washtenaw County, where Ann Arbor is located, has dealt with over 2,400 cases alone.

The Wolverines are already slated to play a modified season now that the Big Ten has canceled its non-conference games. As of writing, their season opener will be on September 26 against Wisconsin.

But if things don’t improve in the state of Michigan and in the country as a whole, Wolverines football may have bigger problems than fan attendance.