Michigan Announces New Addition To 2024 Schedule

Michigan has begun its off-season training for the 2020 season. But the Wolverines athletic department is already looking ahead to the 2024 season.

Jim Harbaugh’s program has added a Mountain West Conference opponent to its future schedule. The Fresno State Bulldogs will be heading to Ann Arbor in 2024.

The Wolverines released a statement regarding their future opponent on Thursday.

“The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Thursday (Jan. 23) the addition of Fresno State to the 2024 football schedule. The first-ever meeting against the Bulldogs will be played on Aug. 31, 2024, at Michigan Stadium,” the statement reads, via mgoblue.com.

NEWS: Michigan announces the addition of Fresno State to the 2024 Football Schedule.

It will be the first time the Wolverines and Bulldogs have played each other. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug. 31, 2024.

Michigan now has two of its three non-conference slots filled for the 2024 schedule. The Wolverines are also set to face the Texas Longhorns in Austin on Sept. 7, 2024.

It’s certainly a daunting non-conference slate for the Wolverines in 2024. Their 2024 schedule is much like their upcoming 2020 non-conference schedule.

Michigan has a major challenge to open its 2020 season. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines travel to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies on Sept. 5, 2020.

Michigan’s scheduling strategy isn’t like many of college football’s top contender’s schedules. The Wolverines aren’t afraid to take on challenges, even if it means traveling across the country.