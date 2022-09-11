Michigan Announces New Kickoff Time For Hawaii Game Following Weather Delay

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines leads the team onto the field to play the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It's going to be a late night in Ann Arbor.

Michigan vs. Hawaii is currently in a weather delay due to lightning strikes in Ann Arbor. Luckily, football is on the way.

Michigan has just re-opened the gates for fans to make their way into the stadium. Kickoff is expected around 9 p.m. ET.

"Weather Update: Stadium Gates will open at approximately 8:30 pm. Tonight’s game will start approximately 30 minutes after gate opening Stay Tuned. #GoBlue," Michigan Athletics announced.

Finally! Football will be played in Ann Arbor tonight.

J.J. McCarthy will make the start for the Wolverines tonight as Cade McNamara watches from the sideline.