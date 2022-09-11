Michigan Announces New Kickoff Time For Hawaii Game Following Weather Delay
It's going to be a late night in Ann Arbor.
Michigan vs. Hawaii is currently in a weather delay due to lightning strikes in Ann Arbor. Luckily, football is on the way.
Michigan has just re-opened the gates for fans to make their way into the stadium. Kickoff is expected around 9 p.m. ET.
"Weather Update: Stadium Gates will open at approximately 8:30 pm. Tonight’s game will start approximately 30 minutes after gate opening Stay Tuned. #GoBlue," Michigan Athletics announced.
Finally! Football will be played in Ann Arbor tonight.
J.J. McCarthy will make the start for the Wolverines tonight as Cade McNamara watches from the sideline.