Michigan Announces Notable Coaching Change

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines leads his team on the field prior to the game against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines didn't have to search too far to find a new quarterbacks coach for the 2023 season.

On Friday, Michigan announced that Kirk Campbell has been promoted to quarterbacks coach. He spent this past season as an offensive analyst.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement on Campbell's promotion.

"Kirk is a bright, young offensive mind that immediately meshed with our coaching staff last year," Harbaugh said. "Our offensive staff was really impressed with his knowledge and expertise of the entire offense, and he was integral to the success of the offense with game planning and opponent scouting.

"Kirk does an outstanding job developing relationships and I know he will have an outstanding rapport with our quarterbacks. We are excited to have Kirk and his wife, Lauren, as well as their daughter, Riley, continue as members of our Michigan Football family."

Before joining Michigan's staff, Campbell spent two seasons as Old Dominion's offensive coordinator.

Campbell is replacing Matt Weiss as Michigan's quarterbacks coach. He is under investigation by university police for "a report of computer access crimes."