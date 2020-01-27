Michigan Announces Zavier Simpson Has Been Suspended

At one point this season, Michigan hoops was playing like one of the top teams in the country. The Wolverines even jumped to No. 4 in the AP Poll at one point. But it’s been a steep, down-hill slope ever since, and the news keeps getting worse.

Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for the Nebraska game on Tuesday night. The Michigan guard had a “violation of team policies,” leading to a subsequent suspension.

This season’s turned into a disaster for the Wolverines.

“Juwan Howard has announced Zavier Simpson has been suspended for violation of team policies and will miss the Nebraska game Tuesday night,” Michigan basketball posted on Twitter.

It appears as of now, this will only be a one-game suspension. Michigan will have to find a way to win, without Simpson, on the road Tuesday night.

“While we are disappointed with what has transpired with Zavier, we know there are always lessons to learn and grow from,” head coach Juwan Howard said. “We take these matters and consequences very seriously. Moving forward, we will continue to handle this matter appropriately within our program and basketball family.”

The Wolverines guard is an integral piece to Juwan Howard’s squad this season. Simpson’s been the catalyst of the Michigan offense, averaging 12.8 points per game to go along with 8.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Michigan started this season 8-0 with key wins over Gonzaga and North Carolina. But the Wolverines are 4-8 since that early-season, undefeated start.

Howard’s Wolverines must win on Tuesday to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. But they’ll have to do so without their veteran point guard.