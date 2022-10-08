Michigan Assistant Coach Mike Hart Transported To The Hospital

Football is the last thing on anyone's mind during the Michigan vs. Indiana Big Ten game this Saturday afternoon.

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off after collapsing on the sideline. It's unclear what caused his collapse.

Hart has since been taken to the hospital for further evaluation, per Jon Jansen.

Sideline reporter Jenny Taft adds that Hart has been joined by his wife in the ambulance on their way to the hospital.

"Coach Mike Hart has left Memorial Stadium in an ambulance for further evaluation with his wife by his side and he was alert on the stretcher, giving the thumbs up," said Taft.



We are certainly keeping Mike Hart in our thoughts and prayers this Saturday afternoon.

Michigan and Indiana are tied 10-10 late in the second quarter. Catch the rest of the game on FOX.