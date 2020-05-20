Jim Harbaugh has been a successful head coach everywhere he’s been, but his recent shortcomings against Ohio State have hurt his image at Michigan. Earlier this afternoon, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis shared his thoughts on the program’s head coach and recent losses to Ohio State.

Gattis pointed out that Harbaugh has the eighth-best record in the country since 2015. He also brought up its games against non-conference opponents, such as Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Washington.

Despite the program’s willingness to compete against the best of the best, the reality is the public won’t take the Wolverines seriously until they dethrone the Buckeyes. Judging off Gattis’ recent tweet, he understands it’s do-or-die time in Ann Arbor.

“We know what game matters,” Gattis wrote on Twitter. “But you can’t say Michigan hides behind an easy schedule unlike others! The truth is the truth!”

Michigan hired Gattis to revamp its offense for the 2019 season. Prior to joining the Wolverines, he spent time in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide.

It took nearly two months for Michigan to find its identity on offense. Gattis’ system works best when there is a dual-threat quarterback under center.

Now that Dylan McCaffrey is the projected starter for the Wolverines this fall, the offense should be a bit more dynamic than it was last season.

However, the fans in Ann Arbor won’t care how many points Michigan averages in 2020 if it doesn’t beat Ohio State.