Michigan Attorney General Apologizes For Behavior At Game

Michigan State player makes a catch.EAST LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 30: Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) makes a leaping grab on a two-point conversion during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines on October 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Many football fans – who are of legal drinking age – remember a time or two when they may have had one too many while watching their favorite team.

Most of those fans don’t have to worry about the public’s opinion of them. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel isn’t so lucky.

During Michigan’s game against Michigan State, Nessel was one of thousands of fans in attendance. Like many of those fans in the stands, Nessel partook in a few beverages as well.

Unfortunately for her, those drinks took a toll. She took to Facebook earlier this week to apologize for needing to be helped from her seat during the game.

“I had a few folks help me up the stairs and someone grabbed a wheelchair so as to prevent me from stumbling in the parking lot,” Nessel wrote in the message. “Like all smart people attending festivities where drinking occurs, I had a designated driver.”

“I went home, fell asleep on the couch, and my wife threw some blankets on me and provided me with some water and Tylenol for what she knew would be a skull-crushing hangover the next day.”

Nessel ended the message with an apology to her constituents in Michigan.

“I am human,” she continued. “Sometimes I screw up. This was definitely one of those times. My apologies to the entire state of Michigan for this mishap, but especially that Michigan fan sitting behind me. Some things you can’t un-see.”

We’ve all been there.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.