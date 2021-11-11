Michigan Attorney General Apologizes For Behavior At Game

Many football fans – who are of legal drinking age – remember a time or two when they may have had one too many while watching their favorite team.

Most of those fans don’t have to worry about the public’s opinion of them. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel isn’t so lucky.

During Michigan’s game against Michigan State, Nessel was one of thousands of fans in attendance. Like many of those fans in the stands, Nessel partook in a few beverages as well.

Unfortunately for her, those drinks took a toll. She took to Facebook earlier this week to apologize for needing to be helped from her seat during the game.

“I had a few folks help me up the stairs and someone grabbed a wheelchair so as to prevent me from stumbling in the parking lot,” Nessel wrote in the message. “Like all smart people attending festivities where drinking occurs, I had a designated driver.”

“I went home, fell asleep on the couch, and my wife threw some blankets on me and provided me with some water and Tylenol for what she knew would be a skull-crushing hangover the next day.”

Michigan Attorney General @DanaNessel apologizes for "TailgateGate," says she drank too much on empty stomach ahead of the Michigan/MSU game and had to be helped out of the stadium after drinking some strong Bloody Marys. "I am a human. Sometimes I screw up." pic.twitter.com/bU5pFElYeo — Aaron Parseghian (@AaronParseghian) November 11, 2021

Nessel ended the message with an apology to her constituents in Michigan.

“I am human,” she continued. “Sometimes I screw up. This was definitely one of those times. My apologies to the entire state of Michigan for this mishap, but especially that Michigan fan sitting behind me. Some things you can’t un-see.”

We’ve all been there.