Look: Michigan Band’s Shot At Ohio State Is Going Viral

When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition.

During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes.

The band performed a beer pong skit in which the Ohio State ping pong ball misses the cup. Moments later, the Michigan ping pong ball hits the rim of the cup twice before falling in.

Take a look.

Michigan marching band just performed a beer pong skit with an Ohio State ping pong ball missing the cup and a Michigan ball going in the cup. pic.twitter.com/yBRJqdSA7i — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) October 23, 2021

Well done, Michigan band.

Of course, Ohio State fans are questioning why the Wolverines are even thinking about the Buckeyes while playing Northwestern. But as we all know, the rivalry never dies.

There might just be a newfound rivalry within the rivalry this season. Ohio State’s marching band is probably the best in college football. Nothing beats its “Script Ohio” march. But if the Wolverines’ band keeps coming up with skits like the one on Saturday, OSU has some competition.

There’s optimism the Ohio State-Michigan game this season will be more competitive than these past few years. Jim Harbaugh the Wolverines are undefeated at 6-0 and ranked sixth in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is 5-1 at checks in at No. 5 in the AP Top 25.

This year’s rivalry game could have two layers two it: the actual football game and the halftime performances by the marching bands. We can’t wait.

[Tom VanHaaren]