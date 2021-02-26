Jalen Rose Names The No. 1 Team In College Basketball

If you aren’t already, it’s time to start taking Michigan basketball seriously. The Wolverines may just be the best team in the nation, according to former Michigan star Jalen Rose.

For the majority of the season, Baylor and Gonzaga have been tabbed the two best teams in college basketball. With just a few weeks left until the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Michigan is making strides in the race to be the No. 1 overall seed.

The Wolverines are 17-1 this season. They’ve won six straight, including wins over No. 21 Wisconsin, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Iowa.

Perhaps what makes Michigan basketball so dangerous is the team’s versatility this season. Not to mention, Juwan Howard has quickly become one of the best coaches in the Big Ten. For those reasons, Rose thinks the Wolverines are now the best team in the nation.

“Yes, and here’s why I say so,” Rose said of Michigan basketball on Friday’s Get Up, via Saturday Down South. “There are some terrific coaches across the country in collegiate basketball. But their teams look a lot different when they don’t have the best players. Just think about what I just said. What Juwan Howard has done — first off, a couple of transfers. You have (Mike) Smith at the point, you have Brown on the wing. They bring distinct roles. One leads the Big Ten in assists, and the other is a lockdown defender that can make three-point shots. We have Livers, who is a senior and understands what it takes, along with Eli Brooks. You have a wildcard in (Franz) Wagner, who’s going to be a pro that’s a slasher. And you show (Hunter) Dickinson playing against (Luka) Garza, making him shoot over his size.”

Come tournament time, teams are going to have a tough time stopping Michigan thanks to the Wolverines’ balanced and versatile attack.

“And they can play multiple styles,” Jalen Rose continued. “If you want to shoot the three, Michigan can shoot the three. If you want to slow down and play half court, they can throw it inside.”

Michigan has four regular-season games remaining before the Big Ten Tournament begins on Wednesday, Mar. 10.