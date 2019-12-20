Michigan Basketball Lands 2020 4-Star Recruit

At 7-foot-2, four-star center Hunter Dickinson is one of the biggest prospects in the Class of 2020. With some of the top basketball programs in the country eager to get his signature, the DeMatha Catholic star has made his college decision.

Dickinson announced on Friday that he would be committing to Michigan. The Wolverines were one of four finalists he named in October, along with Duke, Florida State, and Notre Dame.

247Sports rates Dickinson as the No. 34 overall prospect in the Class of 2020. He is the No. 6 center in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Maryland.

I will be committing to… pic.twitter.com/31zz80lCbg — Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) December 20, 2019

So far it’s been all good for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. The first-year head coach has his team 8-3 with wins over North Carolina, Gonzaga and Iowa.

But the recruiting trail is where Howard is really starting to thrive.

With the addition of Dickinson, Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class now has three prized players, including five-star Isaiah Todd and four-star Zeb Jackson.

The class currently ranks No. 6 in the nation, and No. 1 in the Big Ten according to 247Sports.

Not a bad start to his Michigan tenure.

How good can the Wolverines be with Howard at the helm?