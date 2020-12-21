Michigan Coach Has A Message For Ohio State’s Critics

Believe it or not, a Michigan coach has come to Ohio State’s defense after the Buckeyes got the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, sparking a bit of controversy in the college football world.

Yes, the Buckeyes are heading to the playoff despite playing just six games this season. You can whine about all you want, but there’s no feasible argument that would justify Ohio State being left out. The Buckeyes are without a doubt one of the top-four teams in the nation.

Even Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is all for Ohio State getting into the playoff. Gattis has a few reasons as to why OSU deserved its playoff nod.

No other conference has had to endure more turbulence than the Big Ten regarding the late start and player opt outs. The Buckeyes endured the turbulence well, going 6-0 in impressive fashion this season.

Regardless of polls, a 6-0 BIG team deserves in. No conference has had to endure more

1. The emotional roller coaster if a season would happen/ opt outs

2. No fans all year/Environment

3. 21 day protocol to miss games/ add in injuries/contact tracing

4. Inability to reschedule — Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) December 21, 2020

A Michigan coach defending Ohio State’s playoff bid tells you all you need to know about if the Buckeyes deserve to be in the postseason.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines share the most heated rivalry in college football, and it’s not all that close. But Josh Gattis still believes a 6-0 Big Ten team deserves a playoff nod.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes got their wish this weekend when they learned they will be the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State will meet No. 2 Clemson one of the semifinal games.