Michigan Coach Makes His Opinion On Iowa Players Clear

IOWA CITY, IA - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of Iowa Hawkeyes Kinnick Stadium against Michigan State Spartans November 12, 2011 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Reese Strickland/Getty Images)

Fourth-ranked Michigan travels to Iowa this weekend for a matchup with the Hawkeyes and their highly-rated defense.

Iowa is surrendering a measly 5.8 points per game through four outings this season. Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss made it clear today that the Hawkeyes' defense has his full respect.

"There’s a reason why they’re number one in the country in a lot of areas," Weiss said. "They play with unbelievable fundamentals, they’re sound, they communicate really well.

"If you look at the defense, it’s all fifth-year guys, some fourth-year, guys. The only guy that’s not is Cooper DeJean who, when it’s all said and done, he may be the best one. He’s an elite player. Certainly will be playing at the next level."

On that last point, Weiss expounded saying that its a "misconception" that Iowa is comprised of a "bunch of no-name" guys on the defensive side of the ball.

"I mean, Riley Moss will be drafted. Jack Campbell will be drafted. Noah Shannon, John Waggoner," Weiss said. "I mean, these guys are gonna play in the NFL. This isn’t a bunch of no-names. They have really good players."

Now, while Weiss may not say this publicly, he has to know that his unit has some horses as well. Michigan is averaging 50 points per game so far this season, and while they opened the year up against three cupcake opponents, the Wolverines did hang 34 on Big Ten foe Maryland in a win last weekend.

Running back Blake Corum has already rushed for 478 yards and nine touchdowns, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy has three productive wide receivers in Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson, plus tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

Which group will have the upper hand in this matchup? Find out at noon ET on Saturday.