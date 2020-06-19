Michigan AD Gives Update On 2020 Football Season

One way or another, college football will hopefully return to Ann Arbor at some point. But when it does, Michigan AD Warde Manuel believes that things will be very different.

In a recent interview, the Michigan AD said that no final decision has been reached on the college football season. However, Manuel was willing to say that “it won’t be normal” and that it’s “definitive” that Michigan Stadium won’t be at capacity for games.

Manuel said at this point that the details are still being discussed. He said that the capacity at Michigan Stadium could range from 10 to 50 percent of the 110,000 capacity venue.

“We haven’t had a final decision on a season and how it would look and every aspect of it, how many fans in the stadium,” Manuel said, per MLive. “I can tell you it won’t be normal. We won’t have 110,000 in Michigan Stadium this year. That’s a definitive. Will it be 50 percent (capacity) or 30 percent or 20 percent or 10 (percent) or zero? I’m not sure.”

The problem lies in the constant flux that the United States has been in since the coronavirus pandemic.

Certain states have been more adversely affected than others. It’s been three months since the nationwide lockdown began, and some states are only now starting to see the kinds of spikes that ravaged states like New York and New Jersey. Meanwhile, those aforementioned states are finally starting to recover.

As eager as we are to see college football again, there are things beyond our control at work here.

Manuel may be hopeful, but it’s going to take hard work and a lot of precautions to give us a semblance of a normal college football season.

