Three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony is from East Lansing, home of the Michigan State Spartans. But that didn’t stop the highly-coveted recruit from committing to Michigan football earlier this year.

The Michigan-Michigan State recruiting battle hasn’t been much of a battle these past few years. The Jim Harbaugh effect can’t be understated. He has a knack for recruiting well.

Michigan State, meanwhile, hasn’t had the glamour and glitz the program had several years ago. A coaching change has also negatively impacted the Spartans’ recruiting efforts, for now. So what’s the solution for Michigan State? Win rivalry games.

Michigan State did just that in a stunning 27-24 victory over its most-hated rival, Michigan, last Saturday. That win could have a major impact on recruiting in the state of Michigan this year. The three-star Anthony is reconsidering his commitment to Michigan football since the Wolverines’ disappointing effort against Michigan State.

hmm 👀 — Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) November 2, 2020

Anthony told Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press Michigan State’s victory over Michigan “opened a lot of eyes.”

“That did open a lot of eyes,” Anthony said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I can tell you that. It opened eyes across the United States. Everybody was looking at MSU as ‘oh, they’re really bad right now and they’re in a rebuilding process.’ But to go out and beat Michigan, I am pretty sure everybody was surprised.”

New Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker could be all it takes for Michigan State to get back on the map. That could wind up being a simple task given Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football’s underwhelming performances as of late.