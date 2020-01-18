The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Michigan Football Completes Staff For 2020 Season With Latest Hires

Jim Harbaugh on the sideline before Alabama vs. Michigan.ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 01: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches his team warm up prior to the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Camping World Stadium on January 1, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

While programs around the country look to upgrade their respective coaching staff, the Michigan Wolverines are hopeful they just added the final pieces to the puzzle for next season. On Saturday afternoon, the team announced its final two additions to what is now a full staff behind Jim Harbaugh.

After losing Chris Partridge to Ole Miss and Anthony Campanile to the Miami Dolphins, it was crucial that Harbaugh found worthy replacements.

Earlier this week, there were reports circulating about Michigan potentially poaching Bob Shoop from Mississippi State. Due to all the changes under Mike Leach, the defensive coordinator’s job security became uncertain.

Well, it turns out that Michigan successfully landed Shoop for next season.

Michigan announced that Shoop will coach the safeties, meanwhile the vacancy at linebackers coach will be filled by Brian Jean-Mary, who was an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the University of South Florida.

Here’s the official announcement from Michigan:

Harbaugh had nothing but praise for Jean-Mary and Shoop.

“I am excited about the addition of Brian and Bob to our defensive coaching staff,” Harbaugh in a statement. “Brian and Bob are well-respected, experienced coaches who represent great fits for the University of Michigan.”

The Wolverines also promoted Jay Harbaugh to special teams coordinator for the 2020 season.

Perhaps these latest additions to the staff will help Michigan win the Big Ten for the first time under Harbaugh.


Reader Interactions

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.