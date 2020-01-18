Michigan Football Completes Staff For 2020 Season With Latest Hires

While programs around the country look to upgrade their respective coaching staff, the Michigan Wolverines are hopeful they just added the final pieces to the puzzle for next season. On Saturday afternoon, the team announced its final two additions to what is now a full staff behind Jim Harbaugh.

After losing Chris Partridge to Ole Miss and Anthony Campanile to the Miami Dolphins, it was crucial that Harbaugh found worthy replacements.

Earlier this week, there were reports circulating about Michigan potentially poaching Bob Shoop from Mississippi State. Due to all the changes under Mike Leach, the defensive coordinator’s job security became uncertain.

Well, it turns out that Michigan successfully landed Shoop for next season.

Michigan announced that Shoop will coach the safeties, meanwhile the vacancy at linebackers coach will be filled by Brian Jean-Mary, who was an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the University of South Florida.

Here’s the official announcement from Michigan:

🚨 OFFICIAL COACHING NEWS 🚨 Brian Jean-Mary and Bob Shoop have been added to the defensive staff – and Jay Harbaugh has been named the Special Teams Coordinator. DETAILS » https://t.co/9UJL1EKbjR #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/L9KmCayLJ2 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 18, 2020

Harbaugh had nothing but praise for Jean-Mary and Shoop.

“I am excited about the addition of Brian and Bob to our defensive coaching staff,” Harbaugh in a statement. “Brian and Bob are well-respected, experienced coaches who represent great fits for the University of Michigan.”

The Wolverines also promoted Jay Harbaugh to special teams coordinator for the 2020 season.

Perhaps these latest additions to the staff will help Michigan win the Big Ten for the first time under Harbaugh.