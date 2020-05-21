Michigan DC Makes Promise Regarding The Ohio State Game

Michigan DC Don Brown has been embarrassed against Ohio State two years in a row now. But he plans for things to be different in 2020’s edition of The Game.

Speaking to The Detroit News, Brown took responsibility for the team’s recent failures. Those failures consist of four straight losses as the DC, and 118 points given up in the last two Ohio State games combined. The Buckeyes have scored at least 30 points in all four of their meetings against Brown’s defenses.

But Brown pledges that things will be different in future meetings. He says it falls on him to better prepare his team for future meetings with the Buckeyes. Brown also made it a point not to blame his players for Michigan’s recent defensive failures.

“The Ohio State game was a huge negative for us,” Brown said during a video conference with reporters on Thursday. “I’m not going to live in that world. And I don’t want the players to live in that world. We acknowledge it, we move on from it, and hopefully I do a better job, because I don’t blame players for anything. You blame the old guy right here, OK? I’ve gotta do a better job getting our guys ready, and I’ll promise you I’m going to.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh made it clear earlier this week that beating Ohio State is the key to getting the Wolverines to the next level.

Harbaugh has lost only 12 Big Ten games since taking over the team in 2015 – but five of those losses have been to his arch-rival.

Does Michigan DC Don Brown have the formula for beating Ohio State?