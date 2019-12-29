Michigan Defensive Coordinator Has Major Praise For Alabama

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has prepared for a wide array of offenses this year. But few have as many elite skill players or better offensive coaching as the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Ahead of their big New Year’s Six game against Alabama in the Citrus Bowl, Brown had high praise for the opposition.

Speaking to the media, Brown was asked where this Alabama team ranks among the best receiving corps he’s faced. The Michigan defensive coordinator estimated they were in the top three or five.

Via Saturday Tradition:

“Boy, I would have to say top three to five,” he said. “One year at Boston College we had Sammy Watkins and company when we faced Clemson. I would think this group might have some similar traits. But, bottom line is, when you have four of them, that makes it a significant challenge because you’ve gotta be strong at all your defensive back positions. “Linebackers have to be in sync in the coverages we’ll utilize. This is probably the deepest group across the board, but, we’ve seen individual talent like these guys in the past.”

Brown has plenty of reason to be wary of the Crimson Tide wideouts.

Wideouts Jerry Jeudy, Devonta Smith, Henry Ruggs and Jaylen Waddle have combined for over 3,000 yards and 35 touchdowns this season.

Any hopes that the Michigan defensive coordinator has of keeping the Crimson Tide under wraps will likely hinge on his ability to scheme those four receivers out of the game.