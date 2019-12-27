Michigan DL Kwity Paye Announces NFL Draft Decision

Michigan football received a major boost for next season tonight when defensive lineman Kwity Paye announced he will return for his senior season.

The 6-foot-4, 277-pound Paye was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and third-team by the media this season. During the regular season, he compiled 49 tackles (12.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Paye announced on his Instagram that he’ll be back in Ann Arbor in 2020.

“I want to continue to be a contributor for this team. I want to grow my game and help my teammates grow theirs while learning all I can from our coaching staff,” Paye wrote. “I want to finish my degree next fall, earn a third Academic All-Big Ten award and continue to experience college life. I want to help this team win more games and push for even bigger and better things. “Most importantly, I want to finish my last year at Michigan with my brothers. I am excited to return for my senior season in 2020.”

Without question, Paye’s return is great news for the Wolverines’ 2020 defense. He’ll be counted on as a leader for the Michigan stop unit next season, alongside defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, linebacker Cameron McGrone and others.

Michigan will close out its 2019 season against Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on January 1.