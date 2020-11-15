Michigan quickly football became the focus of college football jokes on social media on Saturday night. The Wolverines got off to another horrendous start against No. 13 Wisconsin.

Harbaugh and company quickly fell behind 14-0 to the Badgers during Saturday’s important conference game. Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton threw a poor interception allowing Wisconsin to jump out to an early lead. The Badgers continued to add to their fast start and easily went up by two scores.

Michigan gained one total yard on offense in the first quarter.

After Milton’s interception, the broadcast on ABC panned to a hilarious fan cut-out in the stand. Let’s just say the picture summed up exactly how Michigan fans are feeling about their team and their head coach.

Here’s a snapshot as seen on ABC:

The funniest part about this is that the production truck had it ready to go. They knew it would be needed tonight pic.twitter.com/Ar0s7H42Np — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 15, 2020

Well, that perfectly sums up how Wolverines fans feel about their team this year.

The original picture of the fan came from a previous Michigan game against in-state rival Michigan State.

Michigan brought him back 💀 pic.twitter.com/iByDPaVnon — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) November 15, 2020

Even though the game is still in the first half, it already feels like the Wolverines have missed their chance to stay competitive.

Unfortunately, the cut-out’s reaction just perfectly embodies Michigan football in 2020. The team got off to a 1-2 start with losses to Michigan State and Indiana. Although the Wolverines dominated Minnesota in the season opener, the Golden Gophers have vastly underperformed on their way to a 1-3 start.

After another slow beginning to the year, fans around the country have started to call for Harbaugh’s contract to be terminated.

Michigan trails Wisconsin early on, but there’s plenty of football left to play. The game is on ABC.