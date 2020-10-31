The Spun

Michigan Fans Are Calling For Jim Harbaugh To Be Fired

A closeup of Jim Harbaugh looking upset during a Michigan football game.ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines leads his team against the Brigham Young Cougars at Michigan Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Cougars 31-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Patience has officially run out in Ann Arbor. Michigan football fans are calling for head coach Jim Harbaugh to be fired after the Wolverines’ disastrous loss to Michigan State on Saturday.

We’ve already reached the point of chaos within the Big Ten. A week ago, the Michigan State Spartans lost to Rutgers in stunning fashion all while Michigan was dominant in a win over Minnesota. The tide has changed just a week later.

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans stunned Harbaugh and the Wolverines on Saturday in a 27-24 thriller in Ann Arbor. Time may have officially run out for the Michigan football head coach.

Michigan fans are calling for Harbaugh to be fired after Saturday’s game. It’s easy to understand why. Harbaugh has always struggled in big-time rivalry games. Fans are fed up with Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh probably deserves to be fired at this point, but it’s not going to happen. The Michigan athletic department has full faith in Harbaugh and remains committed to him, for now.

But it’s not an overreaction to call Harbaugh the most overrated coach in college football. He continues to churn out mediocre seasons with the Wolverines. It’s looking like this is yet another year Michigan will finish behind Ohio State, and probably a few other teams, in the Big Ten.

What say you Michigan football fans? Does Harbaugh deserve to be fired following the Wolverines’ loss to Michigan State? There’s a growing movement supporting a head coaching change in Ann Arbor.


