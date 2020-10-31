Patience has officially run out in Ann Arbor. Michigan football fans are calling for head coach Jim Harbaugh to be fired after the Wolverines’ disastrous loss to Michigan State on Saturday.

We’ve already reached the point of chaos within the Big Ten. A week ago, the Michigan State Spartans lost to Rutgers in stunning fashion all while Michigan was dominant in a win over Minnesota. The tide has changed just a week later.

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans stunned Harbaugh and the Wolverines on Saturday in a 27-24 thriller in Ann Arbor. Time may have officially run out for the Michigan football head coach.

Michigan fans are calling for Harbaugh to be fired after Saturday’s game. It’s easy to understand why. Harbaugh has always struggled in big-time rivalry games. Fans are fed up with Harbaugh.

Sparty gonna hold on for the win? and if so, then Harbaugh getting fired after the game? — Noles #ATDT (@FSUFrank) October 31, 2020

Harbaugh should be fired for the clock management on that drive. — Michael Spath (@MichaelSpathITH) October 31, 2020

Harbaugh needs to be fired. You can’t get paid Saban money and get Pat Fitzgerald results and not beat your rivals. pic.twitter.com/NAs1b7hhPa — Baseball Card Haven (@pmnottoli) October 31, 2020

Jim Harbaugh should be fired today. Losing to maybe the worst Michigan State team he’s played against as almost 4 touchdown favorites — DVE (@DetvrsEverybody) October 31, 2020

What’s the argument against Jim Harbaugh getting fired at this point? — Chris (@ChrisNano10) October 31, 2020

Harbaugh should be fired tonight. — Shane (@geis_shane) October 31, 2020

Jim Harbaugh probably deserves to be fired at this point, but it’s not going to happen. The Michigan athletic department has full faith in Harbaugh and remains committed to him, for now.

But it’s not an overreaction to call Harbaugh the most overrated coach in college football. He continues to churn out mediocre seasons with the Wolverines. It’s looking like this is yet another year Michigan will finish behind Ohio State, and probably a few other teams, in the Big Ten.

What say you Michigan football fans? Does Harbaugh deserve to be fired following the Wolverines’ loss to Michigan State? There’s a growing movement supporting a head coaching change in Ann Arbor.