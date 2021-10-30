Controversial decisions are unfortunately overshadowing what might have been the game of the college football season between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan’s comeback attempt fell short when it couldn’t convert on fourth and three with 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara tried to hit receiver Cornelius Johnson on a quick slant, but Johnson got caught in traffic and McNamara’s pass fired incomplete.

Upon closer review, it appeared a Michigan State defender tugged on Johnson’s jersey and prevented him from running his complete route. Refs kept the flags in their pockets, though, practically ending the game in the process.

Should refs have called defensive pass interference on Michigan State? See for yourself.

INCOMPLETE!@MSU_Football turns Michigan over on downs late in the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/mJv1hTOQoP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2021

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said during his postgame press conference that he believes pass interference should have been called.

Cade McNamara says he thought pass interference should have been called on the last play. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 30, 2021

Even Ohio State fans thinks the refs got it wrong and Michigan should have been awarded a first down because of defensive pass interference.

“Clear pass interference,” a Buckeyes fan said on Twitter. “This is coming from an Ohio State fan. We all want to see a fair game be called. What a shame on college football. Fine those refs.”

When Ohio State fans are siding with Michigan fans, you know the refs got it wrong. It’s all over now, though.

Jim Harbaugh just can’t get Michigan over the hump and beat top-10 teams. It’ll ultimately prove to tell the story of his complicated legacy in Ann Arbor.